Cards and phone payments cover most of daily life now, but a power cut, storm, or network outage can stop them working without warning. That's when a small stash of physical cash helps. According to a report by Money, financial experts say you need far less than you might think.

What is the right amount of cash to keep at home? Byron Valles, a senior wealth advisor at Mission Wealth, told Money that somewhere between $200 and $1,500 is enough for most households. A bigger family would sit at the higher end of that range. He said the aim is to cover three to five days of disruption, such as a natural disaster or a grid failure.

Why shouldn't you keep more than that? Valles said home cash should never be so much that losing it would seriously hurt your finances. Notes stored at home can burn in a fire, be stolen, or simply be forgotten. He also said he has heard of people who hid money under a mattress for years and found it ruined when they finally went back to it.

What do you lose by keeping cash at home? You lose the interest that money could be earning. Brian Walsh, head of advice and planning at SoFi, said the same money in a high-yield savings account earning 3.25% to 4% would keep growing.

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Where should you store your emergency cash? A fireproof safe is the best place at home. Anything above the emergency amount should go into a high-yield savings account or into investments.

How much cash should you carry when you go out? According to Money's report, Byron Valles suggests keeping it under $100, and closer to $20 is usually enough. He said the only goal is to be able to get home in an emergency, for example by bus or train. Once you are home, you can use your emergency cash or your usual ways to pay.

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Can carrying cash make you overspend? Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner, said he tends to overtip when he has cash because he would rather not wait for change. He advised people to think honestly about their own spending habits. If cash in your pocket makes you spend more freely, he said, it may be better not to carry it at all.