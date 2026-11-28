Cards and phone payments cover most of daily life now, but a power cut, storm, or network outage can stop them working without warning. That's when a small stash of physical cash helps. According to a report by Money, financial experts say you need far less than you might think.

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What is the right amount of cash to keep at home? Byron Valles, a senior wealth advisor at Mission Wealth, told Money that somewhere between $200 and $1,500 is enough for most households. A bigger family would sit at the higher end of that range. He said the aim is to cover three to five days of disruption, such as a natural disaster or a grid failure.

Why shouldn't you keep more than that? Valles said home cash should never be so much that losing it would seriously hurt your finances. Notes stored at home can burn in a fire, be stolen, or simply be forgotten. He also said he has heard of people who hid money under a mattress for years and found it ruined when they finally went back to it.

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What do you lose by keeping cash at home? You lose the interest that money could be earning. Brian Walsh, head of advice and planning at SoFi, said the same money in a high-yield savings account earning 3.25% to 4% would keep growing.

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Where should you store your emergency cash? A fireproof safe is the best place at home. Anything above the emergency amount should go into a high-yield savings account or into investments.

How much cash should you carry when you go out? According to Money's report, Byron Valles suggests keeping it under $100, and closer to $20 is usually enough. He said the only goal is to be able to get home in an emergency, for example by bus or train. Once you are home, you can use your emergency cash or your usual ways to pay.

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Can carrying cash make you overspend? Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner, said he tends to overtip when he has cash because he would rather not wait for change. He advised people to think honestly about their own spending habits. If cash in your pocket makes you spend more freely, he said, it may be better not to carry it at all.

Conclusion Keep $200 to $1,500 at home in a safe place, enough for a few days of emergency, and put the rest where it can earn interest. When you go out, carry between $20 and $100. Notably, physical cash is not about returns. It is about being ready if something goes wrong.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.