How much compensation airlines are liable to pay in case of an accident

Mark Martin, founder and CEO, Martin consultancy, an aviation safety firm, said although the maximum limit of the compensation is guided by the Montreal Convention, the amount of compensation will depend on the hull insurance taken by the airline company and varies from country to country. “Hull insurance is basically the insurance of the whole asset which includes the plane and third-party liabilities and all those who are travelling on board. Therefore, the insurance company will pay compensation depending on the insurance cover it has taken for the passengers, divided by the number of passengers," added Martin.