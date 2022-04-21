How much corpus amount will be needed if I’ve to retire at 45?

However, any insurance plan—more so a unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP)— taken as an investment needs to be compared likewise to any other investment avenue and the performance of the same should be the primary factor in deciding whether to hold the investment or not. And as you are already invested in the product only last year, there is a minimum commitment you already have entered in with the policy, so it is good to do a comparison of the performance of the product over the long-term in deciding to continue or discontinue.