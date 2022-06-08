How much cover should I take in a term insurance plan at the age of 40?

The ₹75 lakh sum assured with coverage till 65 is not sufficient for you after seeing your monthly income, which is ₹2 lakh per month. It is generally recommended to provide coverage at 10-15 times the annual expenses. Other factors are also taken into consideration before buying term insurance. For example, the most difficult situation one can leave their family is with a pile of debt. If someone has an outstanding home loan, which is his primary burden that needs to be taken care of, assess important life events and goals, consider a retirement corpus for your spouse, factor in your existing wealth, etc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}