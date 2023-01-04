How much do I invest per month to increase my corpus from 27 lakh to 1 cr in 5 years?

Considering a 10% annual return on your existing MF portfolio and future SIPs of ₹50,000 across the five funds, you will be able to build a corpus of approximately ₹81.75 lakh. If we assume an annual return of 12%, the corpus would be around ₹87.75 lakh. This will be a little short of your goal. To reach the goal of ₹1 crore at 60 years, you will have to invest ₹74,000 per month if we assume an annual return of 10% and ₹65,000 per month at a 12% growth rate. Hence, you may have to start investing a higher amount to achieve the goal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}