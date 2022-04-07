How much do you need to invest monthly to get 5 cr in 30 years?

You can have both EPF as well as PPF accounts. EPF account facility is available only to employees while PPF is an investment vehicle available to all including employees as well as self-employed / professionals. This is done to ensure that the self-employed also have an option to save with an assured fixed return which can be used to create their retirement corpus or any other long-term goal along with the additional incentive of tax saving under section 80C of the Income-Tax (I-T) act.