How much does a house cost in Pune?1 min read . 01:31 PM IST
- With the urban populace growing so diverse, buying a house in a big city, which is where most occupations are likely to be, has become cumbersome—the main problem is cost
While the covid-19 pandemic has hit the real estate sector too hard, buyer sentiment has also been impacted. Many are deferring their dreams of buying a home soon, with many facing job loss, unemployment or pay cuts.
But as we know that a house is perhaps the biggest dream and spend for most Indians. People do tend to buy a value home if they need it. Also, with the urban populace growing so diverse, buying a house in a big city, which is where most occupations are likely to be, has become cumbersome—the main problem is cost.
While determining a house’s value is challenging. Our compilation of property prices of noticeable localities in major cities such as Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, etc., and surrounding areas across India may help you compare and make a well-versed choice.
Here are some properties in value bands of below ₹50 lakh, ₹50-75 lakh, and above Rs75 lakh:
