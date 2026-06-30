How much does it cost to relocate to Hyderabad? Microsoft techie says ₹3.6 lakh

A digital content creator who says he is employed at Microsoft has sparked discussion online after revealing that relocating from Bengaluru to Hyderabad cost him nearly ₹3.6 lakh. Although the couple already owns a home in Bengaluru, a work-related transfer meant they had to set up a new household in a rented apartment in Hyderabad.

In an Instagram post, the vlogger, Krish, shared a detailed breakdown of the expenses involved in the move, including rent, security deposit, furniture, appliances and other household essentials. He also noted that his wife resigned from her job in Bengaluru to relocate with him.

Couple rented a 2 BHK and purchased essentials from scratch “Here’s how much it cost me to start a family from scratch in Hyderabad,” Krish wrote on Instagram. His profile states that he works at Microsoft.

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Explaining the reason behind the move, he said, “Recently, my wife and I moved from Bangalore to Hyderabad for my job. Even though we already own a house in Bangalore, we had to start over in a rented home. My wife also made a big sacrifice by leaving her job in Bangalore to move with me. From paying the security deposit and rent to buying furniture, appliances, and everyday essentials, we built our new home from scratch. In this reel, I break down exactly how much it cost us to start a new chapter in Hyderabad.”

According to Krish, the couple rented a 2 BHK apartment in Hyderabad for ₹30,000 per month and paid a security deposit of ₹60,000. The remaining expenses covered furniture, home appliances, gym equipment and other items needed to furnish their new residence, taking the overall relocation cost to around ₹3.6 lakh.

Here's how social media users reacted: The post attracted several questions from viewers curious about the couple's new home and relocation experience.

One user asked, “Location for the area/society around your flat, please. Where did you find 2bhk?” Krish replied, “Manikonda. It’s a standalone building.”

Another commenter wrote, “Great video! It's lovely to see you both. Your insights on starting a family in Hyderabad are really helpful. Is the location you're referring to in Hitech City or Gachibowli? Also, is your native place in AP, and do you have your own house in Bangalore? If you're okay, please answer bro.”

Responding to the query, Krish said, “My parents are from Andhra. I was born and brought up in Bangalore. Yes, we own a house in Bangalore. I have recently moved to Hyderabad for work.”

Some viewers also shared their opinions on the cost of relocating. One person commented, “Why does IT always want an employee to leave a rented house life? IT is now my biggest nightmare!” while another remarked, “Definitely not in budget.”