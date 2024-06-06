How much does your fund manager earn in a year?

Fund manager help grow their customers' wealth, but have you ever wondered how much they earn themselves?
Fund manager help grow their customers' wealth, but have you ever wondered how much they earn themselves?
In 2016, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said asset management companies (AMCs) must disclose annual remuneration of their fund managers and other executives on their websites. The aim was to improve disclosure norms for funds. However, the data for each AMC is available only to their own investors.
In 2016, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said asset management companies (AMCs) must disclose annual remuneration of their fund managers and other executives on their websites. The aim was to improve disclosure norms for funds. However, the data for each AMC is available only to their own investors.
Mint has collated the annual salaries of two highest-paid executives for each of the top 10 AMCs by average asset under management (AUM). If your mutual fund is not on this list, you can use your folio number to access this data in the disclosures section of the AMC’s website.