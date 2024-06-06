Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  How much does your fund manager earn in a year?

How much does your fund manager earn in a year?

Shipra Singh

  • Mint has collated the annual salaries of two highest-paid executives for each of the top 10 asset management companies by average asset under management.

AMCs are required to disclose the annual remuneration of their fund managers and other executives on their websites. Photo: Pixabay

Fund manager help grow their customers' wealth, but have you ever wondered how much they earn themselves?

In 2016, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said asset management companies (AMCs) must disclose annual remuneration of their fund managers and other executives on their websites. The aim was to improve disclosure norms for funds. However, the data for each AMC is available only to their own investors.

Mint has collated the annual salaries of two highest-paid executives for each of the top 10 AMCs by average asset under management (AUM). If your mutual fund is not on this list, you can use your folio number to access this data in the disclosures section of the AMC’s website.

Graphic: Mint
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shipra Singh

Shipra is part of Mint's personal finance team, covering tax, credit cards, insurance and investments. She has a keen interest in writing human centric features and deep dives on money trends that capture how people’s habits around saving, spending and wealth creation are evolving. Shipra hosts Monday episodes of Why Not Mint Money podcast. Before joining Mint in Sept 2021, she has worked as a finance journalist with Economic Times, Outlook and Entrepreneur India.
