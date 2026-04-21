How much EMI is too much? Experts say keep it within 30% of your income

Have you ever felt that your monthly EMI on a loan availed by you is quietly eating into your financial freedom? Be clear, you are not alone. Given that loans help borrowers achieve elaborate financial objectives, such as buying a home, a new car, or meeting education-related requirements.
Still, excessive financial burden due to loan-related EMIs can quickly turn into a serious problem, resulting in never-ending psychological stress. This makes understanding loans on a fundamental level critical. Understanding the right limit, therefore, is key to maintaining a healthy balance among savings, spending, and living a meaningful life.
Rohit Patwardhan, Chief Credit Officer, HDB Financial Services, explains this point, saying, “A practical thumb rule is to keep your total EMI outgo within 25 to 30% of your monthly income. Once repayments exceed this level, financial flexibility declines, and even small expenses can put pressure on finances. Maintaining this limit helps borrowers manage expenses, build savings, and avoid unnecessary financial stress. When it comes to home loans, however, borrowers should recognise that this is a long-term financial commitment. It often requires a careful reassessment of income stability, future expenses, and lifestyle priorities to ensure repayment remains sustainable.”
Shakti Shekhawat, Business Head, BharatLoan, further adds to this, “An EMI becomes too much when it begins to control your financial choices rather than support them. A prudent rule is to keep total loan obligations within 30–40% of your monthly income, leaving room for savings, emergencies, and lifestyle needs. Sustainability matters more than short-term affordability over time and stability.”
Therefore, the ideas shared by experts are clear; you should ensure you keep your borrowing in check to avoid stress and legal complications later. Furthermore, your total monthly EMI outgo on any loan you avail (home loan, car loan or personal loan, etc.) should be 30-35% or less of your combined monthly income. So that you never fall into a debt trap.
In case you have a monthly income of ₹1,00,000 without any pending loans or EMIs. In this case, your EMI outgo on any new credit you avail should not exceed ₹25,000-30,000, as a rule. This means that your EMI outgo should remain within the prudent 25-30% range of your monthly income.
Furthermore, if your EMI outgo rises from the ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 range with a monthly income of ₹1,00,000, it is time to do a serious review of your financial health, as this is not the most optimal state.
In conclusion, the right EMI for your loan is not just about what you can repay. It is also about what you can comfortably afford and sustain. This decision should not be made on your capacity but on your humble affordability to repay the availed debt.
To put it simply, staying within the 25-30% range of your monthly income is a prudent benchmark, as discussed by market experts above; still, personal circumstances matter.
A balanced approach in such cases is to sit down with a certified financial advisor and plan your EMIs based on factors such as your monthly income, current debt obligations, credit score, and overall credit profile. So that your decision is backed by professional guidance.
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