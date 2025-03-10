Duty-free: Here’s how much gold you can bring from Dubai to India without paying customs

Travellers to Dubai have long bought gold from the middle-eastern destination as the yellow metal costs less there than in India. Especially for Indians, who not only see gold as a safe haven investment, but buy it heavily for cultural reasons such as weddings, there is always an eye out for cheaper gold.

Thus, amid the arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao for alleged gold smuggling, we take a look at how much gold you can legally bring from Dubai to India without paying customs duty on it.

How Much Gold Can Indians Bring From Dubai? According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Indian travellers can bring up to 1 kg of gold in baggage from Dubai upon staying there for more than six months after payment of duty. As for the form in which we can bring gold, Indians are allowed to bring back gold coins and gold bars from Dubai.

What is The Duty-Free Gold Limit? Men can bring 20 grams of gold, not exceeding ₹ 50,000 in value from Dubai to India, in the form of gold bars and gold coins, without paying any customs duty.

50,000 in value from Dubai to India, in the form of gold bars and gold coins, without paying any customs duty. Women can bring 40 grams of gold not exceeding ₹ 1 lakh in value from Dubai to India, in the form of jewellery, gold bars, or gold coins for personal use, without attracting any customs duty.

1 lakh in value from Dubai to India, in the form of jewellery, gold bars, or gold coins for personal use, without attracting any customs duty. All returning passengers carrying gold must have proper documentation of the gold purchased for verification by customs officials.