How much gold can you legally keep at home? Rules explained amid PM Modi's appeal to avoid buying the yellow metal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to avoid buying gold for the next one year, saying the country should focus on reducing non-essential imports and strengthening the economy. The statement has once again brought attention to gold ownership rules in India, especially as gold remains one of the most preferred investment and savings options for households.

The PM's call assumes significance, especially as gold remains a safe haven asset and a hedge against market volatility, inflation and economic uncertainty. Apart from that, gold is also a preferred savings and investment option for many Indian households.

While there is no specific legal cap on how much gold can be held by a person in bullion or jewellery form, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), through a circular dated 11 May 1994, had issued guidelines for its officers, instructing them not to seize gold ornaments and jewellery up to a certain limit during the course of income tax raids.

How much gold can be legally held by married/unmarried women and men?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the legal limits for holding gold jewelry at home in India? ⌵ In India, there are no specific legal caps on the total amount of gold one can possess. However, during income tax raids, income tax officers are advised not to seize gold ornaments up to 500 grams for married women, 250 grams for unmarried women, and 100 grams for males. 2 Can gold jewelry be seized during an income tax raid? ⌵ Gold jewelry up to prescribed limits (500g for married women, 250g for unmarried women, 100g for males) is generally not seized during income tax raids, even if it doesn't immediately match income records, provided a valid explanation of its legitimate source is given. 3 What happens if I cannot explain the source of my gold holdings during a tax raid? ⌵ If you fail to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of your gold holdings, the amount of such gold becomes taxable at a rate of 60%, plus a 25% surcharge and 4% cess, totaling up to 78%, along with a 10% penalty. 4 Does the CBDT circular on gold seizure limits apply to gold coins and bars? ⌵ No, the CBDT circular's seizure limits apply only to gold ornaments and jewelry. It does not cover gold coins, gold bars, or other forms of gold. 5 What are the implications of India's high gold imports on its economy? ⌵ High gold imports contribute significantly to India's import bill and can widen the current account deficit, putting pressure on the rupee. Suggestions to reduce this include encouraging gold recycling and potentially the RBI selling some of its gold reserves.

Under CBDT's guidelines, there are separate limits for married and unmarried men and women for holding gold jewellery or ornaments.

For married women: As per these instructions, income tax officers have been advised not to seize or confiscate gold ornaments weighing up to 500 grams.

As per these instructions, income tax officers have been advised not to seize or confiscate gold ornaments weighing up to 500 grams. For unmarried women: The limit prescribed for an unmarried female in the family is lower at 250 grams.

The limit prescribed for an unmarried female in the family is lower at 250 grams. For males: A limit of 100 grams of gold jewellery and ornaments per person has been prescribed, whether married or unmarried. The purpose of the circular was to avoid disputes that may arise during income tax raids, as tax officials are entitled to seize any asset, including jewellery.

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The income tax officers are not supposed to seize any gold jewellery within the limits specified in the circular, irrespective of the level of standard of living or the status of the person in society being raided.

What can lead to confiscation of gold holdings? The CBDT, through its circular and subsequent press release, clarified that gold jewellery within the prescribed limits “will not be seized” during income tax search raids, even if it does not immediately match the income record of the assesse.

The circular also stated that gold jewellery and accessories are exempt from seizure by the authorities if they meet the following criteria:

The person has declared such gold jewellery and ornaments in their wealth tax return.

The gold jewellery and ornaments are up to the prescribed limits.

The taxpayers offer a valid explanation of the legitimate source of the income from which the gold has been obtained.

The officer conducting the search has discretion not to seize even a higher quantity of gold jewellery based on factors including family customs and traditions. The CBDT circular does not impose any ownership limit on gold jewellery or ornaments, provided the source of acquisition can be explained.

Additionally, the circular covers only gold ornaments and jewellery, and, by clear implication, does not cover gold coins, gold bars, or diamond or other jewellery.

What happens if the person fails to provide a reason? If the assessee fails to offer an explanation or the reason provided is not satisfactory, the amount of such gold is taxable at the stipulated rate of 60%, along with a 25% surcharge and a 4% cess, making the tax rate as high as 78%, according to ClearTax.