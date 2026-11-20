Income tax raid finds 807 grams of family gold; ITAT deletes ₹ 16 lakh unexplained jewellery addition The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Hyderabad, has deleted a ₹16.01 lakh addition made by the income tax department after gold jewellery weighing 807.5 grams was found during a search at a taxpayer's home. The tribunal accepted the taxpayer's explanation that the jewellery belonged to family members and was within the reasonable quantities recognised under the Central Board of Direct Taxes' (CBDT) Instruction No. 1916.

The ruling is relevant for households concerned about how the tax department treats inherited or traditionally accumulated family jewellery during income-tax searches. However, the guidelines are not a blanket exemption from explaining the source of gold. The facts of each case, including family composition and the evidence available, remain important.

Why did the income tax department question the family’s gold? The case relates to assessment year 2011-12. On 25 November 2010, the income tax department conducted a search at the residential premises of Govardhannaidu Chintakunta.

During the search, officials found gold jewellery with a gross weight of 1,054.5 grams and a net weight of 807.5 grams. A government-approved valuer assessed its value at ₹16,01,975.

During assessment proceedings, the taxpayer told the department that the jewellery belonged to his family members, including his wife and other relatives, and had been received as gifts on various family occasions.

He also relied on CBDT Instruction No. 1916, dated 11 May 1994, which lays down guidelines for seizure of gold jewellery during income-tax searches.

The assessing officer rejected the explanation, saying the taxpayer had not provided details of when and how much jewellery was received as gifts. The officer also argued that the CBDT instruction governed seizure during searches and could not, by itself, establish the source of the jewellery.

The entire value of ₹16.01 lakh was consequently treated as unexplained investment.

How did CBDT's gold jewellery guidelines help? Before the tribunal, the taxpayer argued that the jewellery belonged to his wife, daughter, himself and his son. He contended that the total quantity was within the reasonable limits recognised under Instruction No. 1916.

The instruction says that, in the case of a person not assessed to wealth tax, jewellery up to 500 grams for a married woman, 250 grams for an unmarried woman and 100 grams for a male member of the family need not be seized during a search. It also allows the authorised officer to exclude a higher quantity after considering the family's status, customs and traditions.

The tribunal noted that the net weight of jewellery found was 807.5 grams and accepted the taxpayer's explanation about its ownership among family members. It also relied on earlier judicial decisions, including a previous Hyderabad ITAT ruling in the case of C.M. Gopal.

The bench held that the quantity found was within the limits provided under the CBDT instruction and that no addition was warranted on account of unexplained investment in jewellery. It directed the assessing officer to delete the ₹16.01 lakh addition.

Does this mean there is a limit on how much gold a family can own? No. The CBDT's 2016 clarification explicitly states that there is no limit on holding gold jewellery as long as it has been acquired from explained sources of income, including inheritance.

The quantities of 500 grams for a married woman, 250 grams for an unmarried woman and 100 grams for a male member are guidelines on jewellery that should not be seized during a search. They are not statutory limits on gold ownership.

The clarification also gives search officers discretion not to seize higher quantities after considering factors such as family customs and traditions.

For taxpayers, this distinction matters. The guidelines can support an explanation of family jewellery during a search, but they do not automatically establish the source of every gold item in every assessment. Purchase invoices, inheritance documents, gift records and other evidence of ownership can help substantiate a claim.

ITAT also deletes ₹ 3.88 lakh cash addition The jewellery dispute was not the only relief granted to Chintakunta. The department had also treated ₹3.88 lakh in cash found during the search as unexplained.

The taxpayer argued that his balance sheet showed cash in hand of ₹4,86,504 as on 31 March 2011, which was more than the amount seized.

The tribunal accepted the explanation, observing that the cash recorded in the books was sufficient to cover the amount found during the search. It deleted this addition as well.