Gold should not necessarily have a fixed allocation in an investment portfolio. Investors may need to increase their exposure during economic slowdowns and reduce it when growth picks up, according to a new analysis by the World Gold Council (WGC).

Advertisement

In its report, APAC Gold Market Insights: Gold allocation in different Chinese economic cycles, published on 26 November, the WGC recommends a two-tier approach to investing in gold for chinese investors. This involves maintaining a strategic allocation to the precious metal over the long term while adjusting the allocation depending on the prevailing economic cycle.

The report suggests that gold allocations in a hypothetical Chinese investment portfolio could range from 5% to 28%, depending on economic conditions. The findings highlight gold's potential role not just as a hedge against uncertainty but also as a portfolio diversifier across different market environments.

How much gold should investors hold in different economic cycles? The WGC's analysis suggests that the appropriate allocation to gold depends on whether an economy is slowing, recovering, expanding or stagnating.

Advertisement

Economic cycle Suggested gold allocation Economic slowdown 21% Economic stagnation 28% Economic recovery 11% Economic expansion 5% The reasoning is that gold tends to become more valuable as a portfolio diversifier when economic conditions deteriorate. During a slowdown, falling interest rates, weak credit growth and subdued investor confidence can weigh on equities. Government bonds and gold, meanwhile, may offer better protection.

In a stagnant economy, the case for a higher gold allocation becomes stronger because growth remains weak and traditional investments may struggle to generate attractive returns.

The situation changes when an economy enters recovery or expansion. Equities tend to perform better as corporate earnings and investor confidence improve. In such conditions, investors can reduce their gold allocation to retain greater participation in equity market gains while still benefiting from diversification.

Advertisement

The WGC's suggested allocations during recovery and expansion are 11% and 5%, respectively.

Why does the WGC recommend a 16% gold allocation? The council also tested how gold could improve the risk-adjusted returns of a hypothetical long-term Chinese investment portfolio.

The starting portfolio comprised 35% equities, 55% government bonds and 10% cash, based on the asset allocation framework for China's basic pension funds.

The analysis found that increasing gold allocation to 16%, while proportionately reducing the weights of other assets, delivered the highest marginal improvement in the portfolio's Sharpe ratio.

The Sharpe ratio measures how much return an investment generates relative to the risk taken. A higher ratio generally indicates better risk-adjusted performance.

The WGC also examined different investment periods, including five, 10, 15, 20 and 22 years. Its analysis found that gold allocations between 9% and 16% delivered the maximum improvement in the portfolio's Sharpe ratio across these periods.

Advertisement

However, the council cautioned against simply maximising gold's share of a portfolio. Its analysis found that a portfolio designed solely to maximise the Sharpe ratio would require more than 50% allocation to gold, an exposure it considers impractical for most investors.

Gold has delivered returns across different economic conditions One reason gold features in the council's recommended strategy is its ability to perform across different economic environments.

According to the report, gold in Chinese yuan generated an average compound annual growth rate of 9% over the past 20 years, outperforming other asset classes considered in the analysis.

Gold's performance is supported by its dual role as both a consumer asset and an investment. During periods of economic growth, jewellery and technology demand can support consumption. During uncertain periods, investors may turn to gold as a safe-haven asset.

Advertisement

The council also highlighted gold's changing relationship with equities. Its correlation with Chinese equities tends to turn negative during periods of economic stress, potentially helping investors offset losses in their equity portfolios. During periods of prosperity, the correlation can turn positive, allowing investors to retain some participation in market gains.

What should Indian investors take away from the report? The WGC's recommendations are based on Chinese economic conditions and a hypothetical Chinese portfolio. They should not be treated as a ready-made allocation formula for Indian investors.

However, the broader investment principle is relevant: gold allocation can be considered in the context of an investor's overall portfolio, financial goals, investment horizon and tolerance for risk.

Investors should also distinguish between strategic and tactical allocation. Strategic allocation refers to the portion of a portfolio that remains invested in gold over the long term for diversification. Tactical allocation involves increasing or reducing exposure depending on market and economic conditions.

Advertisement

The latest report reinforces the argument that gold need not be treated merely as a short-term bet on rising prices. Its role in a diversified portfolio can extend to managing risk across economic cycles.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.