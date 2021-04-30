How much gold you can hold under income tax rules

On how to avoid income tax quizzing in regard to gold possession SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "In India, one gets gold from ancestors without invoice. So, it's important for them to know how much gold without invoice a household can poses. Being know to the limit, if there is any further addition of physical gold from ancestors or from any relative, then it's advisable to mention about it in one's asset details during ITR filing of that financial year." Solanki advised gold possesses to get the valuation of the gold done immediately after getting it from ancestors or from any relative if the invoice is not there. It will help them inform the income tax department about the asset details in regard to gold possession.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}