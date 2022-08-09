How much gold you should hold in your portfolio — explained3 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 01:17 PM IST
- Portfolio management: Gold may give up to double digit return to its investors in long term, believe experts
Listen to this article
Portfolio management: Saving money is not a concept that comes naturally to people - but adequate time taken to curate a budget after recognising their finances, organising the spending and managing debts, there is a massive possibility for them to achieve their long-term financial goals. However, to achieve one's short term to long term goals, experts often advise investors to have a diversified portfolio. While diversifying one's portfolio, people allocate funds to debt and equity on the basis of their risk appetite. However, when it comes to gold exposure, it becomes highly tricky as the investment has the ability to beat inflation and debt instruments in long term but it gives lesser return than equities.