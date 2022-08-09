How much gold you should hold in your portfolio — explained

Asked about the return one can expect from gold investment in long term, Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers said, "In long term, gold beats debt fund return and if one remain invested in gold for 15 years or more, it may expect to get at least double digit growth after 15 or more years of investment." Pankaj Mathpal also said that if an investors risk appetite is low then in that case he or she should keep gold exposure to the tune of 15 per cent whereas in case of high risk appetite, one should allocate 10 per cent of the portfolio to gold and allocate rest 5 per cent in equities as equities give around 15 per cent return after 15 or more years of time horizon.