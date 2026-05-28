How much home loan can you get on ₹15 lakh or ₹20 lakh annual salary?

When applying for a home loan, most banks will typically offer a loan amount equivalent to 55–60 times your net monthly salary (assuming a 20-year tenure and zero existing debts). However, your ultimate loan approval hinges on two critical assessments: your income check (FOIR) and the property assessment (LTV).
Currently, the average home loan interest rate in India for most salaried individuals with stable credit ranges between 8.2% and 9% per annum. Premium borrowers boasting excellent CIBIL scores (750–800+) can unlock competitive rates between 7.1% and 7.8%, whereas individuals with weaker credit profiles may face rates exceeding 9%.
1. FOIR (Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio): FOIR represents the maximum percentage of your monthly earnings that a bank allows you to allocate toward all debt repayments. For salaried individuals, financial institutions usually cap this threshold at 40–50%.
Maximum Allowable EMI=(Net Monthly Income×FOIR%)−Existing EMIs
2. LTV (Loan-to-Value): The LTV ratio dictates the maximum funding a bank will provide based on the property’s official registered market value:
Home loan eligibility is a comprehensive benchmark used by financial institutions to evaluate a borrower’s financial reliability and capacity to clear a specific debt amount. This baseline is determined by several factors, including your age, current financial standing, credit history, credit score, and pre-existing debts.
Lenders calculate your housing loan eligibility primarily by examining your total earnings and repayment capacity. However, a variety of operational criteria also dictate the final approval:
If you need to increase your eligible loan amount, consider these five strategic actions:
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