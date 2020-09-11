How much income tax should I pay on money received on death of my father?

Anything received either under a Will or as legal heirs is outside the scope of Section 56(2) and thus there is no tax liability for those who receive such inheritance. Since there is no inheritance tax here in India also, so the money received by you on death of your father is fully tax free in your hands without any limit. Please note that other legal heirs may ask you to give them their share in the money received by you in case there are other legal heirs entitled to inherit from you father in case he died without leaving a valid Will. Since the money received by you as legal heir is not an income, you are not required to disclose the same in the ITR to be filed by you.