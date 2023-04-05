How much jewellery, gold can I take with me to UK from India?

Personal allowance rules apply to any goods you have bought overseas and are bringing into the UK. Goods (for your own use or to be given as gifts) commonly known as ‘personal allowances’, are not subject to taxes and duties. You can bring in such goods worth up to £390. Beyond this, you need to pay tax and duty on the total value of the goods and not just the value above the allowance. Therefore, it is advisable to declare the same on UK government websites ,which also assist in ascertaining the amount of tax to be paid (if any).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}