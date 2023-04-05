How much jewellery, gold can I take with me to UK from India?

I have been working in the UK since 2009. I am a British citizen now and bought a house there in 2017. Prior to all this, I had kept my family jewellery, comprising mostly ornaments belonging to my wife, children and me, with my parents who live in Delhi. This also includes some gold coins that were gifted to my children. My parents now want me to take these possessions to the UK. How much jewellery can I take to the UK under Indian laws?
—Name withheld on request
Under Indian laws, i.e. the baggage import export rules of the ministry of external affairs, there is no value limit on the export of gold jewellery by a passenger through the medium of baggage so long as it constitutes the bonafide baggage of the passenger.
Passengers may request the customs for issue of an export certificate at the time of their departure from India, in respect of jewellery carried by them to facilitate its re-import subsequently. If an individual does not intend to bring back the ornaments within three years, then an export certificate may not be required. Therefore, any amount of bonafide gold can be taken from India to UK as personal baggage.
However, as per UK laws, certain customs/import duties or taxes may be applicable on such goods. Passengers have to declare the jewellery they intend to bring in UK to the custom authorities.
Personal allowance rules apply to any goods you have bought overseas and are bringing into the UK. Goods (for your own use or to be given as gifts) commonly known as ‘personal allowances’, are not subject to taxes and duties. You can bring in such goods worth up to £390. Beyond this, you need to pay tax and duty on the total value of the goods and not just the value above the allowance. Therefore, it is advisable to declare the same on UK government websites ,which also assist in ascertaining the amount of tax to be paid (if any).
You need to declare each item that you take there and the same can be done five days before you are due to arrive in the UK. Do note that rough diamonds are banned goods.
Samir Malik, partner and Mahip Singh, principal associate, DSK Legal
