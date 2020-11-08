How much money do you need for your child's future? DIY calculator

The fact is there is no one amount that would fit all. You must do your own calculations depending on your needs. To start with, you need to know the current vale of your goal. This means, for an instance if you want your child to get admission in a particular university after 20 years, you must know the current cost of studying in that particular university. Next, you would want to inflate the current cost by some value to find the future value of studying in that university.

How much inflation?

While doing calculations, we usually assume 6%, 7% or 8% as an inflation rate to find future value of our goals, but the inflation is not same for all kind of expenses. For an instance, the inflation rate for medical costs would be different than the inflation rate for food and education. Do some research to find out how much does the cost of the study, you want your kid to pursue in future, grows year on year. This could be the rate of inflation to consider. In general cases, cost of education inflation is between 10% and 20%.

How to calculate the future value of your child related goals?

The calculations are very simple. You can do your maths using an excel sheet and formulae or, using a plain pen and a paper if you are not comfortable using excel.

Suppose the current cost of the higher studies for your child is ₹10 lakh, the inflation rate is 15% and the time to reach goal is 20 years. Here's how, you can calculate the future value of your child's higher studies using an excel sheet:

Go to'Insert Function' under the Formula tab on an excel sheet. Then choose 'FV' or Future Value option. Enter the assumed figures as below:

View Full Image Illustration: How much money do you need for your child's future? Current cost of study is ₹ 10 lakh, inflation is 15%, number of years remaining to goal is 20

The future value in the above illustration is ₹1.64 crore. In other words, a study course that costs ₹10 lakh today, will cost ₹1.64 crore after 20 years, assuming the cost grows at the rate of 10% every year.

If you want to do the calculations using pen and paper, the formula is :

FV= PV x (1+r%)^n

Using the above mentioned illustration,

FV= Future value of study,

PV= present value of study = ₹10,00,000

r= rate of return =15%

n= time period of investment = 20 years

Putting the values in the formula,

FV=10,00,000 x ((1+0.15)^20)

FV= ₹1.64 crore





