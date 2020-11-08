How much money do you need for your child's future? DIY calculator

The fact is there is no one amount that would fit all. You must do your own calculations depending on your needs. To start with, you need to know the current vale of your goal. This means, for an instance if you want your child to get admission in a particular university after 20 years, you must know the current cost of studying in that particular university. Next, you would want to inflate the current cost by some value to find the future value of studying in that university.