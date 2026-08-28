How much money do you need to retire? Start with expenses, not a ₹1 crore target

There is no single retirement corpus that can work for everyone. A ₹1 crore retirement fund may be sufficient for someone with modest expenses and a paid-off home, but could fall short for another person facing rent, healthcare costs and family responsibilities.

For this reason, retirement planning should begin with how much you are likely to spend, rather than choosing an arbitrary corpus target.

Start with your monthly expenses The first step is to assess your current spending and divide it into essential and discretionary expenses.

Costs such as groceries, utilities, rent, healthcare, travel and financial support for family members may continue even after regular employment income stops.

The next consideration is inflation. Today's expenses cannot simply be carried forward into retirement planning because the cost of living is likely to rise over time.

India has retained its 4% consumer inflation target, with a tolerance band of 2% to 6%, for the five years beginning April 2026. This means retirement calculations need to account for the potential increase in expenses over the years.

For example, someone spending ₹50,000 a month today cannot assume that the same amount will be enough two decades from now.

Retirement age matters The age at which you retire can significantly affect the corpus you need.

Someone retiring at 55 could potentially have several decades of expenses ahead, while a person retiring at 65 may require a shorter period of withdrawals. However, healthcare and other expenses could increase with age.

Planning only until 75 or 80 can also leave a financial gap if you live longer than expected. Therefore, retirement planning needs to consider both retirement age and life expectancy.

Don't ignore income after retirement The amount you need to accumulate also depends on the income you expect to receive after leaving the workforce. Sources such as EPF, pensions, rental income and annuity payments can provide regular cash flows and reduce the amount that needs to be withdrawn from your investment corpus.

However, these income sources should not automatically be treated as guaranteed. Rental income, for instance, can be affected by vacancies, while interest rates and investment returns can change over time.

Your investment strategy matters too Building a retirement corpus is only one part of the exercise. How that money is invested and withdrawn after retirement can also determine how long it lasts.

Keeping the entire corpus in a savings account could expose it to inflation. At the other extreme, taking excessive equity exposure around retirement could leave the portfolio vulnerable to a sharp market decline.

The mix between growth-oriented and more stable investments therefore needs to take the withdrawal phase into account and may need to change as retirement approaches.

Why ₹ 2 crore may not be enough for everyone Consider two retirees with a ₹2 crore corpus. A retired couple spending ₹1 lakh a month could find that amount considerably less comfortable than someone with a paid-off house, lower monthly expenses and a regular pension.

This illustrates why the size of the corpus alone does not tell you whether someone is financially prepared for retirement.

Retirement planning is also about withdrawals Retirement planning is increasingly focusing not only on accumulating a corpus but also on how that money can be converted into income after retirement.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority introduced retirement income and drawdown options under the National Pension System framework in 2026, highlighting the importance of planning for the withdrawal phase as well.

The objective is to ensure that accumulated savings can support regular expenses throughout retirement rather than simply reaching a large headline corpus.

How to calculate your retirement requirement A practical approach is to start with the monthly income you expect to need after retirement.

Estimate your future expenses after factoring in inflation. Then identify reliable sources of post-retirement income and subtract them from your expected expenses.

The remaining amount is what your investments will need to provide through withdrawals.

This calculation should not be treated as permanent. Changes in income, retirement age, family responsibilities or expected expenses can alter the amount you need to save.