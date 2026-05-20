How much money should you keep in a savings account and where to park the rest?

Managing personal finances efficiently is one of the most important steps towards achieving long-term financial security and stability. A common concern is deciding how much money should ideally be kept in a savings account. Maintaining the right balance between spending and saving can help you meet your daily needs while also preparing for future financial goals.
The 50/30/20 rule is a widely used budgeting strategy that divides your monthly post-tax income into three main categories: needs, wants, and savings. This simple formula helps maintain financial discipline and better money management. Here is how the rule works:
This portion of your income is meant for essential expenses required for daily living. These include rent or home loan payments, electricity and utility bills, groceries, transportation costs, insurance premiums, and other unavoidable expenses.
This category includes discretionary spending that enhances your lifestyle and personal enjoyment. Dining out, entertainment subscriptions, shopping, vacations, and hobbies all fall under this segment.
The remaining 20% of your income should ideally be directed toward savings and future financial planning. This can include building an emergency fund, investing for retirement, or saving for major financial goals.
As per this budgeting strategy, 20% of your monthly income should be allocated to savings. For example, if your monthly take-home salary is INR 30,000, then INR 6,000 should ideally be deposited into savings every month. Consistent savings can help you create an emergency fund, accumulate money for a house down payment, or prepare for retirement needs.
Savings accounts play an important role in building financial security because they provide a safe place to keep money while also earning interest. High-yield savings accounts generally offer better interest rates than regular savings accounts, allowing your money to grow faster over time. Many financial institutions now provide attractive interest rates and flexible savings options that can support your financial goals effectively.
While saving regularly is essential, it is equally important to maintain enough liquid cash for day-to-day expenses. Financial experts often recommend keeping at least one month’s worth of expenses readily available in your savings account. This ensures you can manage routine expenses or unexpected emergencies without disturbing your long-term savings or investments.
Having a specific objective makes saving more meaningful and achievable. Whether you are building an emergency fund, planning a vacation, or saving for a large purchase, setting a target can help you stay motivated and focused.
Setting up automatic transfers from your salary account to your savings account can help maintain consistency. Automated savings reduce the temptation to spend unnecessarily and ensure regular contributions toward your financial goals.
It is important to periodically review your budget, savings goals, and interest rates offered by your bank. Making adjustments according to your changing financial situation can help you stay aligned with your long-term plans.
The amount of money you should keep in your savings account depends largely on your income, expenses, and future financial goals. Following the 50/30/20 budgeting rule can help create a balanced financial plan that supports both present needs and future security. By maintaining disciplined savings habits and choosing the right savings account, you can steadily build a stronger and more secure financial future while still enjoying your current lifestyle.
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