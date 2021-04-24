How much money you may need to invest in your child's education?

Prateek Mehta, Co-Founder and CBO, Scripbox said, “For a private college education in India, the fee today can be anywhere between ₹8-15 lakh for the entire graduation course and a similar amount reaching up to ₹25 lakh or so for post-graduation. After accounting for a 12% escalation in annual education costs, the expense comes to around ₹14 lakh on an average and upwards. This means that you need a sum upwards of ₹4.5 lakh each year for three years to fund higher education for your child."

