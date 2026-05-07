How much monthly income does ₹25 lakh FD generate in 2026? These banks offer interest rates up to 7.75%

A ₹25 lakh fixed deposit (FD) in 2026 is no longer just a place to park idle money; it has become a source of steady income amid uncertain markets. With inflation to beat and capital safety to protect, FDs are once again being viewed as a reliable way to generate predictable monthly cash flow.

What is also reshaping investor preference is the broader backdrop. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the US-Iran conflict, along with a largely flat market where the Nifty 50 has delivered -0.26% returns over the past year, have made fixed deposits look far more attractive for conservative and retired investors.

How much interest can you generate through FD investments? To put it simply, at the currently applicable interest rates of up to 7.75%, a ₹25 lakh FD can generate roughly ₹13,500 to ₹16,500 per month. Do note that this depends on the banking institution, applicant profile, and the tenure of the fixed deposit.

Furthermore, senior citizens can aim to earn even more as they are offered additional interest rate benefits that can help push their monthly income closer to ₹16,000 or even higher, given the kind of fixed deposit or scheme they choose to invest in.

What is critical to keep in mind is that private banks, especially small finance banks, can offer higher returns, whereas public sector banks continue to remain the preferred investment option for predictability, safety and stability.

Overall, fixed deposits are once again playing a central role in income planning, especially for those prioritising stability over market-linked volatility. Let us look at a detailed comparison of prominent lending institutions and banks to better understand how to plan monthly investments.

₹ 25 lakh FD returns in 2026 (Regular investors)

Bank FD Rate Range (p.a.) Monthly Income on ₹25 lakh State Bank of India 6.25% – 7.05% ₹ 13,020 – ₹ 14,687 HDFC Bank 6.40% – 6.95% ₹ 13,333 – ₹ 14,479 ICICI Bank 6.30% – 7.10% ₹ 13,125 – ₹ 14,791 Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.40% – 7.30% ₹ 13,333 – ₹ 15,208 Yes Bank 7.00% – 7.75% ₹ 14,583 – ₹ 16,146

Note: The interest rate range discussed above is as of 7 May 2026. Still, the final fixed deposit rate offered depends on the applicant's profile, tenure, pledged amount, and other factors. Refer to the lending institution's official website for more detailed information.

Senior citizens' FD returns ( ₹ 25 lakh) In case the fixed deposit applicant is a senior citizen, banks generally offer interest rates 0.50%-0.75% higher, which can significantly boost monthly income.

Bank Senior Citizen FD Rate (p.a.) Monthly Income on ₹25 lakh SBI up to 7.05% ₹ 14,687 HDFC Bank up to 7.00% ₹ 14,583 ICICI Bank up to 7.10% ₹ 14,791 Kotak Mahindra Bank up to 7.30% ₹ 15,208 Yes Bank up to 7.75% ₹ 16,146

Note: The interest rate range discussed above is as of 7 May 2026. Still, the final fixed deposit rate offered depends on the applicant's profile, tenure, pledged amount, and other factors. Refer to the lending institution's official website for more detailed information.

Beyond FDs: SCSS offers higher guaranteed income Senior citizens can even seek a higher assured return by opting for other prominent small savings schemes, such as the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS). This is a lucrative scheme that offers an interest rate of 8.2%, delivering returns even higher than most bank FDs, along with government-backed security and quarterly payouts.

Still, there are certain important limitations that are attached to this scheme, such as lock-ins and investment caps, making it a prudent investment choice for a portion of the corpus, not the entirety of retirement savings.

Salient features of SCSS

Feature Details Eligibility Individuals aged 60 years and above (55+ for retired employees under certain conditions) Purpose Provides a secure post-retirement income source Interest Rate Government-set, revised quarterly; generally higher than fixed deposits Tenure 5 years, extendable once by 3 years Investment Limit Up to ₹ 30 lakh per individual Interest Payout Paid quarterly Safety Backed by Government of India Where to Open Banks and post offices

What this means for investors In today’s rapidly changing geopolitical environment, a ₹25 lakh FD can be considered as an effective structured income tool. This is because such an investment can help investors secure a predictable return, a steady cash flow, and capital security. There are also options for flexibility in tenure selection to explore.

Still, what must not be overlooked is that returns can differ significantly across banks and investor categories. This element makes proper comparison, due diligence and analysis extremely important before locking in funds.

Given that a scheme like SCSS can offer higher returns to eligible investors, fixed deposits also have distinct features. For example, they don’t have a very long lock-in period, along with limitations related to age.

Don't ignore taxation aspect When you are planning to invest in these fixed deposit options, you must not overlook the aspect of taxation involved, so that you can find out the real amount that comes into your hands.

Do remember that interest earned from fixed deposits and the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme is fully taxable under the investor’s income tax slab. Banking institutions deduct TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) on the interest they offer on FDs if it exceeds the prescribed limit.

Whereas SCSS interest is also taxed in the year of receipt, investments under this scheme do qualify for tax deduction under Section 80C (up to ₹1.5 lakh), providing some tax relief on the initial principal amount invested.

Before making any investments, it is advisable to consult a certified tax and investment professional. Take proper guidance from them so that you don’t regret your decisions later on.

Further, no investment decision should ever be made in isolation. Factors such as the rate of return, inflation, risk appetite, liquidity, interest rates, taxation, and long-term economic objectives all matter immensely.