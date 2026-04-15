How much monthly income does ₹10 lakh FD generate in 2026? Check bank-wise returns and interest rates

Allocate more of your funds to small finance banks offering interest rates of 7.5 to 8.1% for higher monthly payments. This must be done after proper due diligence, a health check of the financial institution and a discussion with a certified financial advisor.

Try splitting ₹ 10 lakh across banks that offer the highest possible rates, rather than locking your funds in a single FD. This way, you will be able to optimise blended returns.

You can also try to utilise the ‘FD laddering’ technique across 1-3 year tenures to benefit from regular rate changes and resets. This is a technique in which you split a lump sum into multiple fixed deposits with different maturity dates, rather than a single FD.

You can also look to invest in cumulative FDs and reinvest maturity proceeds to enhance compounding over time. Understanding basic fixed deposit concepts is the key here. FD income can also be combined with debt mutual fund income (if invested) through Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWP) for further boosting monthly cash flows up to ₹ 10,000.