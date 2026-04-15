How much monthly income does ₹10 lakh FD generate in 2026? Check bank-wise returns and interest rates

Steady wealth creation meets certainty, as 10 lakh FD monthly income highlights how bank rates, tenure choices and geopolitical complications make fixed deposits even more attractive in 2026.

Shivam Shukla
Published15 Apr 2026, 09:29 PM IST
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh FD monthly income comparison shows stable fixed deposit returns gaining appeal during geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility in 2026.
₹10 lakh FD monthly income comparison shows stable fixed deposit returns gaining appeal during geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility in 2026.

A 10 lakh fixed deposit (FD) is one of the most prudent and reliable low-risk income tools in April 2026, especially amid the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in equity markets stemming from the US-Iran war and other associated issues.

These fixed deposits provide investors with peace of mind, predictable returns, happiness and absolute clarity; however, monthly income from such investments varies widely, primarily depending on the bank, tenure, and customer category.

According to the latest April 2026 fixed deposit rate structure, large banking institutions such as SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank provide stability, predictability and trust, whereas other small finance banks offer higher interest rates, significantly boosting monthly payouts. Given these factors, below is a realistic comparison for 1-3 year FD tenures, during which most banks and financial institutions are currently offering peak rates.

Monthly income from a 10 lakh FD across different banks

Bank or Category

Interest Rate per annum

Monthly income ( )

Senior Citizen Rate per annum

Senior Monthly Income ( )

SBI6.45%5,3756.95%5,792
HDFC Bank6.45%5,3756.95%5,792
ICICI Bank6.45%5,3756.95%5,792
Kotak Mahindra Bank6.70%5,5837.20%6,000
Yes Bank7.00%5,8337.50%6,250
Small Finance Banks (avg.)7.50% to 8.10%6,250 to 6,7507.75% to 8.10%6,458 to 6,750

Note: Rates are accurate as of April 2026 and are sourced from official bank websites and publicly available fixed deposit rate disclosures.

Key insights and observations

From the above data collation, it is clear that SBI and HDFC Banks continue to remain the safest and preferred choices for reliability and safety. Still, monthly income remains moderate, ranging from 5,300 to 5,900. ICICI Bank also offers returns in the same range, whereas Kotak Bank and Yes Bank provide moderately higher payouts.

Also Read | Senior Citizen FD Rates April 2026: SBI, PNB & other PSU banks offer up to 7.25%

Furthermore, the SFBs, i.e., Small Finance Banks, continue to deliver the highest FD interest income, crossing 6,000 per month for a 10 lakh deposit. Senior citizens also benefit immensely from higher interest rates, with monthly incomes rising by roughly 400 to 1,000, depending on the bank chosen.

How to boost your FD monthly income up to 10,000

You can further boost your monthly income on a 10 lakh FD right up to 10,000 by following the given steps diligently:

  1. Allocate more of your funds to small finance banks offering interest rates of 7.5 to 8.1% for higher monthly payments. This must be done after proper due diligence, a health check of the financial institution and a discussion with a certified financial advisor.
  2. Try splitting 10 lakh across banks that offer the highest possible rates, rather than locking your funds in a single FD. This way, you will be able to optimise blended returns.
  3. You can also try to utilise the ‘FD laddering’ technique across 1-3 year tenures to benefit from regular rate changes and resets. This is a technique in which you split a lump sum into multiple fixed deposits with different maturity dates, rather than a single FD.
  4. You can also look to invest in cumulative FDs and reinvest maturity proceeds to enhance compounding over time. Understanding basic fixed deposit concepts is the key here. FD income can also be combined with debt mutual fund income (if invested) through Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWP) for further boosting monthly cash flows up to 10,000.
  5. Finally, you can also aim to gradually increase the total corpus to 15– 18 lakh to realistically achieve a 10,000 per month target. For this, you can plan savings, cut expenses, and keep your monthly income target in focus.

An FD of 10 lakh in 2026 generally helps generate around 5,300 to 6,750 per month. Depending on the banking institution and the investors' tenure and risk-taking appetite, this figure can rise slightly.

Also Read | Rule of 72: Check out how long PPF, FD, SCSS & SSY take to double your money

Still, in all cases, before locking your funds in any particular fixed deposit investment, it is advisable to sit down with a certified financial advisor and discuss your financial condition, debt levels, repayment obligations, EMIs and other associated factors, so that a well-thought-out investment plan can be devised that can help you in meeting your financial objectives in the long-run.

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HDFC BankPersonal FinanceInterest RateFixed DepositFixed Deposit Interest RatesMonthly GainState Bank Of IndiaICICI BankFD Laddering
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