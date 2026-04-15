How much monthly income does ₹10 lakh FD generate in 2026? Check bank-wise returns and interest rates

A ₹10 lakh fixed deposit (FD) is one of the most prudent and reliable low-risk income tools in April 2026, especially amid the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in equity markets stemming from the US-Iran war and other associated issues.
These fixed deposits provide investors with peace of mind, predictable returns, happiness and absolute clarity; however, monthly income from such investments varies widely, primarily depending on the bank, tenure, and customer category.
According to the latest April 2026 fixed deposit rate structure, large banking institutions such as SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank provide stability, predictability and trust, whereas other small finance banks offer higher interest rates, significantly boosting monthly payouts. Given these factors, below is a realistic comparison for 1-3 year FD tenures, during which most banks and financial institutions are currently offering peak rates.
Bank or Category
Interest Rate per annum
Monthly income ( ₹)
Senior Citizen Rate per annum
Senior Monthly Income ( ₹)
|SBI
|6.45%
|5,375
|6.95%
|5,792
|HDFC Bank
|6.45%
|5,375
|6.95%
|5,792
|ICICI Bank
|6.45%
|5,375
|6.95%
|5,792
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.70%
|5,583
|7.20%
|6,000
|Yes Bank
|7.00%
|5,833
|7.50%
|6,250
|Small Finance Banks (avg.)
|7.50% to 8.10%
|6,250 to 6,750
|7.75% to 8.10%
|6,458 to 6,750
Note: Rates are accurate as of April 2026 and are sourced from official bank websites and publicly available fixed deposit rate disclosures.
From the above data collation, it is clear that SBI and HDFC Banks continue to remain the safest and preferred choices for reliability and safety. Still, monthly income remains moderate, ranging from ₹5,300 to ₹5,900. ICICI Bank also offers returns in the same range, whereas Kotak Bank and Yes Bank provide moderately higher payouts.
Furthermore, the SFBs, i.e., Small Finance Banks, continue to deliver the highest FD interest income, crossing ₹6,000 per month for a ₹10 lakh deposit. Senior citizens also benefit immensely from higher interest rates, with monthly incomes rising by roughly ₹400 to ₹1,000, depending on the bank chosen.
You can further boost your monthly income on a ₹10 lakh FD right up to ₹10,000 by following the given steps diligently:
An FD of ₹10 lakh in 2026 generally helps generate around ₹5,300 to ₹6,750 per month. Depending on the banking institution and the investors' tenure and risk-taking appetite, this figure can rise slightly.
Still, in all cases, before locking your funds in any particular fixed deposit investment, it is advisable to sit down with a certified financial advisor and discuss your financial condition, debt levels, repayment obligations, EMIs and other associated factors, so that a well-thought-out investment plan can be devised that can help you in meeting your financial objectives in the long-run.
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