How much monthly NPS investment would be enough to get 1 lakh pension

On how one can increase chances of monthly pension post-investment; Amit Gupta, MD at SAG Infotech — a SEBI registered tax and investment solution company said, "To get more monthly pension, one needs to allot higher percentage of annuity in one’s net NPS maturity. As per the NPS rules, it is mandatory to buy annuity from at least 40 per cent of the net NPS maturity amount. But, there is no cap if someone wants to raise this limit. One can buy annuity using 100 per cent of the NET NPS maturity amount."