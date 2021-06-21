How much monthly SIP is needed to accumulate 10 crore by age 50

Retirement age in India is generally considered 60 and people make retirement-oriented savings keeping this age number in mind. However, one can retire earlier too, provided it has saved enough for the rest of its life. According to tax and investment experts, if someone wants to retire early, he or she will have to start investing as early as possible or say at least by 25 years of age. They went on to add that mutual fund SIP (systematic investment plan) is something that will help them accumulate whopping amount with small monthly investments. But, the investment has to be for long-term.