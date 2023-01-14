How much mutual fund SIP should you make to accumulate 3 Cr in 20 years?

Also, it is a good idea to step up the SIP amount by 10% every year in order to achieve the goal to accumulate the required corpus 3-4 years early. In another instance, if you increase your monthly SIP by 10% every year then instead of starting your investment with ₹30,000 monthly you can even start with a lower amount of ₹16,000 per month. Please note that the Large cap mutual fund category has delivered a CAGR of 13.15% in the last 10 years, and in the same period S&P BSE 100 TRI Index has delivered a CAGR of 13.28% making exposure to such schemes ideal for investors with conservative risk profile seeking to build wealth over a long period of time, said CA Manish P Hingar.