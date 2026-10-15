How much salary do you need to live comfortably in a Tier 1 city? Here’s what a 25-year-old should aim for

A good salary does not always translate into a comfortable lifestyle. For young professionals, the real test is whether their income can cover rent, everyday expenses and personal interests while leaving enough money to save and invest for the future.

For a 25-year-old living independently, the monthly take-home salary needed to maintain this balance could range from ₹70,000 in Pune to ₹1.4 lakh in Mumbai, according to Uttam Agarwal, chief business officer at BajajCapital - La Premièr. These estimates assume the individual wants to save 20-30% of their income.

There is no single salary that guarantees financial comfort, Agarwal said. The amount required depends on the city, neighbourhood, housing arrangements, personal preferences and financial commitments. Two people earning the same salary can have very different savings depending on how much they spend each month.

How much salary do you need in different cities? Housing is often the biggest factor influencing the salary needed to live comfortably. Renting an apartment independently in Mumbai, for instance, can cost considerably more than sharing accommodation in Pune. The income required to maintain a similar lifestyle and savings rate can therefore vary significantly.

The following are Agarwal's indicative monthly take-home salary estimates for a 25-year-old living independently and aiming to save 20-30% of income.

City Indicative monthly take-home salary Mumbai ₹ 1.1 lakh- ₹ 1.4 lakh Delhi-NCR ₹ 90,000- ₹ 1.2 lakh Bengaluru ₹ 90,000- ₹ 1.2 lakh Hyderabad ₹ 80,000- ₹ 1 lakh Pune ₹ 70,000- ₹ 90,000 Source: Uttam Agarwal, chief business officer, BajajCapital - La Premièr.

These are indicative estimates, not fixed thresholds for comfortable living. Actual expenses will depend on rent, transport, food, discretionary spending and financial obligations. Someone sharing accommodation or living with family may be able to save more on a lower salary, while a person paying high rent or supporting family members may need a higher income to maintain the same savings rate.

The amount left after monthly expenses is therefore as important as the salary itself. A higher income may offer more spending choices, but financial comfort also depends on how much flexibility remains after essential costs and commitments are met.

What different salary levels mean for your lifestyle According to Agarwal, a monthly take-home income of up to ₹50,000 may be enough to cover basic living expenses, particularly for someone sharing accommodation or having limited financial obligations. However, the scope for savings may be limited.

A take-home income of ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh can provide greater flexibility to meet regular expenses, invest consistently and spend on occasional travel or personal interests. At ₹2.5 lakh a month and above, individuals may have more choices in housing, lifestyle spending and investments.

These income categories are broad estimates and can vary considerably across cities and households. For instance, a person earning ₹1 lakh a month with few financial obligations could have more disposable income than someone earning ₹2 lakh but paying substantial home loan EMIs and supporting dependants.

The difference lies in the relationship between income, expenses and financial responsibilities. A salary that comfortably supports one person's lifestyle may leave another with little money to spare.

Why financial comfort is about more than salary Agarwal said financial comfort also means being prepared for unexpected expenses, including medical bills, family responsibilities and temporary interruptions to income. Having enough savings to manage these situations without disrupting regular finances is an important part of financial security.

For young professionals, this means looking beyond the salary required to pay monthly bills. The ability to set aside money for future goals and build a financial cushion can determine whether a seemingly comfortable lifestyle is sustainable.

Agarwal recommends that working professionals aim to save and invest around 20-30% of their monthly take-home pay, depending on their financial obligations and lifestyle. For someone who cannot immediately set aside that much, starting with a smaller amount and increasing it as income grows can help establish a consistent savings habit.

An emergency fund covering at least six months of essential expenses is a useful starting point. Adequate health insurance and term insurance, where needed, can also help protect savings against unexpected financial shocks.