A salary hike may look generous on paper, but it does not necessarily translate into higher purchasing power. As the cost of groceries, healthcare, education and housing rises, employees need to assess how much of their increment remains after inflation. That amount determines whether they can save, invest through mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) and meet financial goals as household costs continue rising.

Anshi Shrivastava, Head of Personal Finance Training at 1 Finance, said salaried employees should target an annual salary hike two to three percentage points higher than their personal inflation rate. For most households, this means an increment of around 9-10%, she said.

Why your personal inflation rate matters A salary increase that only matches inflation maintains purchasing power; it does not improve it. However, the benchmark should not be limited to official retail inflation because household spending patterns differ.

“Your family has its own inflation rate, shaped by what you spend on,” Shrivastava said. School fees and medical bills, for instance, may rise faster than grocery costs. A household with children or higher healthcare expenses may experience a sharper increase in its monthly budget than the headline inflation rate suggests.

India’s retail inflation was 6.09% in October 2026, while urban households reported perceived inflation of 8.4% in the Reserve Bank of India’s September survey, according to the figures cited by Shrivastava.

An employee receiving a 9% increment when inflation is 6.09% gets a real increase in purchasing power of about 2.7%, not 9%.

The impact compounds over time. At 6% inflation, money loses half its purchasing power in about 12 years. ₹1 lakh today would buy goods and services worth roughly ₹31,000 in today’s terms after 20 years, if inflation stays at that rate.

Lifestyle inflation can reduce your savings A higher salary does not automatically lead to higher savings. Lifestyle inflation occurs when spending rises alongside income, through a bigger home, a newer car, more dining out or other discretionary purchases. Once these expenses become regular commitments, they can be difficult to cut.

Shrivastava illustrated this with an employee earning ₹1 lakh a month, spending ₹80,000 and saving ₹20,000. The employee starts with a savings rate of 20% and receives a 10% annual salary hike.

If expenses increase by 6% each year, the savings rate could rise to around 34% in five years. But if spending grows by 12% annually, the savings rate could fall to about 12.5% in five years and barely 4% in 10 years. The salary and increment are the same; the difference is how quickly expenses grow.

“The priciest thing a raise can buy is a new normal,” Shrivastava said. She also referred to present bias, a tendency to prioritise immediate comfort over future financial security. This can lead employees to take on a higher EMI or increase discretionary spending before building investments.

Employees should decide how much of an increment can go towards additional expenses and how much should be saved or invested.

How much of your increment should go into SIPs? Shrivastava’s rule of thumb is to direct at least half of every salary increment towards mutual fund SIPs. If monthly pay rises by ₹10,000, for example, at least ₹5,000 could be used to increase existing SIP contributions or start an investment for a specific goal.

There is one exception: expensive debt should be addressed first. Shrivastava said an employee carrying a credit card balance that costs around 36% a year should prioritise clearing it. No investment can reliably generate a return high enough to offset such an interest cost. Once the debt is repaid, the employee can redirect the money towards investments.

Step up investments as financial goals become costlier Inflation does not affect every financial goal at the same pace. The future cost of education, healthcare, buying a home and retirement can rise differently. Continuing with an unchanged SIP may leave an investor short of the amount required when the goal approaches.

Shrivastava recommends increasing the SIP assigned to each goal every year by at least that goal’s own inflation rate. For most families, this could mean increasing total investments by around 10% annually, broadly in line with salary hikes, she said.

An employee investing ₹20,000 a month, for example, would raise the monthly contribution to ₹22,000 after a 10% step-up.

Shrivastava recommends reviewing the financial plan at least once a year. They should check whether target amounts remain realistic and SIPs have increased sufficiently.