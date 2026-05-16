How much salary makes you ‘rich’ in India’s Tier-2 cities? Bengaluru-based CEO breaks it down | Watch

A viral video by Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Vishwas Mudagal, who is the CEO, author and founder of GoodWorks Group, has sparked online debate after he shared his perspective on the income needed to be considered “rich” in India’s tier-2 cities.
In the clip, Mr Mudagal argues that while earning ₹1 lakh per month in tier-2 cities already offers a comfortable life, people seeking “lifestyle freedom” may require higher incomes depending on the city and their expectations.
“How much do you really need to be called rich in India’s smaller cities? In tier 2 cities, one lakh per month actually goes a long way. But if you want lifestyle freedom, not just survival, here's what it takes,” he said in the video.
The entrepreneur then broke down the monthly income ranges he believes can support an upper-class lifestyle across several Indian cities.
Speaking about Indore, Mr Mudagal said, “Indore, 1.5 to 2 lakh. High-end flat in Vijaynagar, great schools, car plus leisure life.”
The city, which has emerged as one of central India’s major urban hubs, was presented as a place where residents can enjoy premium living without the financial pressure commonly associated with larger metropolitan cities.
He then moved to Lucknow, saying, “Lucknow, 1-2 lakh. Nawab culture meets new malls, private club memberships plus staff.”
His comments highlighted the blend of heritage and modern urban lifestyle that has increasingly defined the Uttar Pradesh capital in recent years.
For Coimbatore, the entrepreneur estimated that ₹1.25 lakh to ₹1.75 lakh per month can support a comfortable and independent lifestyle.
“Coimbatore, 1.25 to 1.75 lakh. Independent home, dining out, travel and healthcare covered,” he said.
Mr Mudagal also mentioned Nagpur, where he believes similar incomes can offer significant comfort because of the city’s lower living costs and infrastructure growth.
“Nagpur, 1.25 to 1.75 lakh. Smart city upgrade plus low cost of living is equal to more comfort per rupee,” he said.
The observations resonated with many users online who argued that smaller cities often provide better value for money and improved work-life balance compared to India’s crowded metros.
Discussing Jaipur, Mr Mudagal said, “Jaipur, 1.75 to 2.25 lakh. High-end lifestyle with modern cafes, golf clubs and space to breathe.”
The entrepreneur suggested that the city offers a premium lifestyle while still maintaining more openness and breathing space than larger urban centres.
He also spoke about Bhubaneswar, saying, “Bhubaneswar, 1.25 to 1.5 lakh. Clean, developing fast, 1.5 lakh per month is equal to upper class here.”
Finally, he described Mysuru as a peaceful city with a royal atmosphere.
“Mysuru, 1.5 to 2 lakh. Serene city, royal vibe, 2 lakh per month is equal to Maran Maharaja,” he said.
The video concluded with a broader reflection on wealth, lifestyle and personal priorities.
“Being rich in tier 2 is not about the money alone. It's about peace, access and freedom. You can live big without burning out,” Mr Mudagal said.
He further added, “Stop chasing rich in someone else's city. Know what rich means for you and where it buys the best life.”
The video has since sparked conversations on social media around whether India’s tier-2 cities now offer a better balance between income, comfort and quality of life than traditional metropolitan centres.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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