How much should a 30-year-old invest monthly to retire comfortably? Expert guides

Are you in your 30s? Or late 20s? It is natural that, for you, retirement can seem far away. This can easily make you lose focus on the significance of how inflation can slowly but surely alter the amount you may need to sustain a comfortable life in your later years.

In such cases, what you must not forget is the fact that sensible planning for your retirement from today can go a long way in paving the way for your economic success, prosperity, and family well-being in your later years.

Furthermore, financial professionals and experts emphasise the same idea; they suggest that one should plan investments, understand the impact of inflation and the invaluable importance of compounding in their investment journey, so that they are better able to appreciate the substantial difference to the size of their retirement corpus these ‘minor’ looking aspects can make.

Explaining the calculations, Charu Pahuja, CFPCM, Director & Chief Operating Officer, Wise FinServ, says, "Take someone who is 30 today and spends about ₹50,000 a month. By the time they turn 60, the same lifestyle could cost nearly ₹2.87 lakh a month, if inflation averages 6%. There are two ways to plan for this. The first is to keep the retirement income fixed. In that case, a corpus of around ₹4.3 crore may be enough, and the person would need to invest close to ₹15,500 every month.”

She further added, “The second option is more realistic. Expenses do not stop rising after retirement. If the monthly income also increases with inflation 6%, the target corpus may be closer to ₹8.9 crore (considering a life expectancy of 30 years after retirement), which would require an SIP of roughly ₹32,000 a month. The good part is that a 30-year-old has time on their side. They can start with a manageable SIP and increase it gradually as their income grows."

Pahuja notes that the required retirement corpus and monthly SIP vary based on current spending levels, long-term economic objectives and whether retirees want a fixed income or one that keeps pace with inflation. The estimates are outlined below:

How inflation impacts your retirement corpus and SIP goals

Current monthly expense Monthly expense at 60 Fixed income after retirement corpus Monthly SIP 6% inflation-adjusted income after retirement corpus Monthly SIP ₹ 50,000 ₹ 2.87 lakh ~ ₹ 4.34 crore ~ ₹ 15,500 ~ ₹ 8.94 crore ~ ₹ 32,000 ₹ 75,000 ~ ₹ 4.31 lakh ~ ₹ 6.51 crore ~ ₹ 23,000 ~ ₹ 13.41 crore ~ ₹ 48,000 ₹ 1,00,000 ~ ₹ 5.74 lakh ~ ₹ 8.68 crore ~ ₹ 31,000 ~ ₹ 17.88 crore ~ ₹ 64,000

Considering a life expectancy of 30 years after retirement.

How much should a 30-year-old invest monthly? Therefore, how much should a 30-year-old invest monthly to retire comfortably? The answer to this question depends on a host of factors and can differ for different individuals, depending on their current spending patterns, long-term economic targets, debt obligations, and family responsibilities. One must align their retirement expectations accordingly and consult certified financial advisors before devising an investment and savings plan for future economic well-being.

For example, for someone spending ₹50,000 a month today, the required SIP could range from about ₹15,500 to ₹32,000, as discussed above, depending on whether they want a fixed retirement income or one that rises with inflation.

Also Read | 5 retirement planning mistakes that could cost you lakhs in the future

Furthermore, as expenses increase, the required monthly investment rises proportionately. The broader lesson is that retirement planning is less about finding a one-size-fits-all number and more about starting early, accounting for inflation, and steadily increasing investments over time.