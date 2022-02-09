How much should I invest to accumulate 2crore in 21 years?

The funds you are investing in are good and you may continue to invest in them in future as well. Your goal to accumulate ₹2 crore in 21 years would require more monthly investment than what you are investing today. If we assume a 10% per annum return you would need to invest ₹23,500 every month and at 12% per annum return you will have to invest ₹18,000 every month. These SIP amounts also include an approximately value of your current portfolio which you are investing in since April 2018. If you continue to invest ₹4,500 per month from here on you would be able to accumulate approximately ₹63 lakh in 21 years. You have mentioned stepping up your SIP from May 2021 onwards and that is a good way to reach closer to your goal. Considering a 12% per annum return on investment you need to increase your SIPs annually by 17% to reach the goal of ₹2 crore,