How much should I spend to buy my first car as a 25-year-old? I aksed ChatGPT to do the math

I asked AI how much should I spend to buy my first car? Here's what it said.
I asked ChatGPT: I am 25 and have just started earning ₹60,000 a month as my first salary. With monthly expenses of around ₹35,000, I want to buy my first vehicle but also stay financially secure. How much should I spend to buy my first car - what loan should I take, what EMI can I comfortably afford, what tenure should I choose, and should I consider prepaying the loan to save on interest?
With a monthly income of ₹60,000 and expenses of around ₹35,000, you have about ₹25,000 left every month for savings, investments and a vehicle loan. Since this is your first salary and you are still building financial security, it is better to avoid stretching your budget too far.
A practical rule is to keep your car’s on-road price within 6–8 months of your annual take-home income if you are buying early in your career.
A first car should ideally not become a financial burden. A reliable hatchback or compact SUV in the ₹6–8 lakh range would be a reasonable choice.
Avoid financing the entire car cost. Aim for a down payment of 20–30% of the car price. Keep at least 3–6 months of expenses as an emergency fund before making a large down payment.
Example:
A good guideline is to keep your vehicle EMI within 10–15% of your monthly income.
For a ₹60,000 salary:
Assuming a car loan interest rate of around 9%:
Here's Approx EMI structure
₹5 lakh for 5 years = ₹10,400/month
₹6 lakh for 5 years = ₹12,500/month
₹6 lakh for 6 years = ₹10,800/month
₹5 lakh for 4 years = ₹12,400/month
For your income, a ₹4–5 lakh loan over 4–5 years would be more comfortable.
Avoid very long tenures like 7 years because while the EMI looks lower, you pay significantly more interest and remain tied to the loan for a large part of your early career.
Yes, prepayment can help, especially when your income rises.
A sensible approach:
For example, if your salary rises from ₹60,000 to ₹80,000 after a few years, using part of the increment to reduce the loan tenure can save substantial interest.
Prepayment: Yes, whenever you have surplus money after maintaining savings
At 25, your biggest advantage is time. Keeping your first car affordable will allow you to build investments, handle future goals like buying a home, and upgrade your vehicle later without financial stress.
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