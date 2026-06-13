How much should I spend to buy my first car as a 25-year-old? I aksed ChatGPT to do the math

I asked AI how much should I spend to buy my first car? Here's what it said.

I asked ChatGPT: I am 25 and have just started earning ₹60,000 a month as my first salary. With monthly expenses of around ₹35,000, I want to buy my first vehicle but also stay financially secure. How much should I spend to buy my first car - what loan should I take, what EMI can I comfortably afford, what tenure should I choose, and should I consider prepaying the loan to save on interest?

How much should you spend on your first car? With a monthly income of ₹60,000 and expenses of around ₹35,000, you have about ₹25,000 left every month for savings, investments and a vehicle loan. Since this is your first salary and you are still building financial security, it is better to avoid stretching your budget too far.

A practical rule is to keep your car’s on-road price within 6–8 months of your annual take-home income if you are buying early in your career.

Annual income: ₹ 60,000 × 12 = ₹ 7.2 lakh

60,000 × 12 = 7.2 lakh Comfortable car budget: ₹ 5–7 lakh

5–7 lakh Stretch budget (only if you have strong savings): ₹ 8–10 lakh A first car should ideally not become a financial burden. A reliable hatchback or compact SUV in the ₹6–8 lakh range would be a reasonable choice.

How much down payment should you make? Avoid financing the entire car cost. Aim for a down payment of 20–30% of the car price. Keep at least 3–6 months of expenses as an emergency fund before making a large down payment.

Example:

Car price: ₹ 8 lakh

8 lakh Down payment: ₹ 2 lakh

2 lakh Loan amount: ₹ 6 lakh What EMI can you comfortably afford? A good guideline is to keep your vehicle EMI within 10–15% of your monthly income.

For a ₹60,000 salary:

Comfortable EMI: ₹ 6,000– ₹ 9,000/month

6,000– 9,000/month Maximum manageable EMI: around ₹ 12,000/month (only if other financial commitments are low)

12,000/month (only if other financial commitments are low) Since you already spend ₹ 35,000 monthly, an EMI around ₹ 8,000– ₹ 10,000 would leave enough room for savings. What loan amount and tenure should you choose? Assuming a car loan interest rate of around 9%:

Here's Approx EMI structure

₹5 lakh for 5 years = ₹10,400/month

₹6 lakh for 5 years = ₹12,500/month

₹6 lakh for 6 years = ₹10,800/month

₹5 lakh for 4 years = ₹12,400/month

For your income, a ₹4–5 lakh loan over 4–5 years would be more comfortable.

Avoid very long tenures like 7 years because while the EMI looks lower, you pay significantly more interest and remain tied to the loan for a large part of your early career.

Should you prepay the car loan? Yes, prepayment can help, especially when your income rises.

A sensible approach:

Continue investing at least some amount every month (such as SIPs or retirement savings).

Build an emergency fund first.

Use bonuses, increments or extra income to make part-prepayments. For example, if your salary rises from ₹60,000 to ₹80,000 after a few years, using part of the increment to reduce the loan tenure can save substantial interest.

A balanced plan for you: Car budget: ₹ 6–8 lakh

6–8 lakh Down payment: ₹ 1.5–2 lakh

1.5–2 lakh Loan: ₹ 4–5 lakh

4–5 lakh EMI target: ₹ 8,000– ₹ 10,000

8,000– 10,000 Tenure: 4–5 years Prepayment: Yes, whenever you have surplus money after maintaining savings