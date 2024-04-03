Investment mantra: How much should you allocate to small-cap funds?

Recently I was talking to my uncle who is in his late forties. And as always happens with me (being in the financial advisory space), the topic of investments came up. He said that his investments had done phenomenally well over the last few years. On enquiring further, I came to know that his mutual fund portfolio was made up of three small-cap funds and one mid-cap fund. I was curious about the absence of any schemes from large-cap or large-cap oriented categories. But very soon, his recency bias due to the stellar rally in small-caps was evident. What was a little disturbing for me was to hear that he was looking at further increasing allocation to small-caps by moving funds from debt to small-cap funds!