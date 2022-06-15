How much should you invest for 1 cr education corpus?

I am 31 years old and have started investing in mutual funds in the last two years. I want to create a ₹2 crore corpus in 15 years, besides ₹1 crore for the education of my daughter who is 2 years old. So far, I have invested ₹4 lakh in mutual funds. I am investing ₹30,000 towards SIP in the following funds —Quant Active Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, Tata Digital India Fund and Nippon India Pharma Fund. Please tell me how much I should invest in SIP every month?

