How much should you invest for ₹1 cr education corpus?
2 min read.10:51 PM ISTHarshad Chetanwala
If we map your existing portfolio of ₹4 lakhs to your daughter’s education, then you will have to invest ₹18,000 every month for the next 16 years to create the corpus of ₹1 crore at a 10% p.a.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
I am 31 years old and have started investing in mutual funds in the last two years. I want to create a ₹2 crore corpus in 15 years, besides ₹1 crore for the education of my daughter who is 2 years old. So far, I have invested ₹4 lakh in mutual funds. I am investing ₹30,000 towards SIP in the following funds —Quant Active Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, Tata Digital India Fund and Nippon India Pharma Fund. Please tell me how much I should invest in SIP every month?
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
I am 31 years old and have started investing in mutual funds in the last two years. I want to create a ₹2 crore corpus in 15 years, besides ₹1 crore for the education of my daughter who is 2 years old. So far, I have invested ₹4 lakh in mutual funds. I am investing ₹30,000 towards SIP in the following funds —Quant Active Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, Tata Digital India Fund and Nippon India Pharma Fund. Please tell me how much I should invest in SIP every month?
If we map your existing portfolio of ₹4 lakhs to your daughter’s education, then you will have to invest ₹18,000 every month for the next 16 years to create the corpus of ₹1 crore at a 10% p.a.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If we assume a return of 12% p.a., then you will have to invest ₹14,000 per month. Similarly, for your wealth creation, you will have to do SIPs of ₹50,000 if the portfolio return is 10% p.a. and ₹42,000 if the return is 12% p.a., assuming a horizon of 15 years. You will have to invest ₹56,000 to ₹68,000 every month to achieve both objectives.
This may look difficult at present as you are investing ₹30,000 every month. However, if you increase this SIP amount every year by 12% then you will also be able to achieve both these goals.
You can try to create a better blend of funds in your portfolio. Since you started investing in the last couple of years when the markets have been doing well, the fund selection appears to be based on near-term performance, which is not the best way of investing in mutual funds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
You are investing in thematic and sectoral funds like digital and pharma which can be avoided at this stage as these funds carry higher risk and are more volatile. You may consider the following funds to diversify across market capitalization and sectors as well. UTI Nifty Index Fund (20%), Mirae Asset Large Cap (20%), Parag Parikh Flexi Cap (20%), Canara Robeco Emerging Equities (20%), Nippon India Small Cap Fund (10%), Quant Active Fund (10%).