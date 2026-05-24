How much should you invest in US equities? Expert warns against going overboard | Here's ideal allocation strategy

US-focused funds have delivered stupendous returns over the past 10, 15, and even 20 years, often outperforming several major asset classes, including Indian equities. But does that mean investors should significantly increase their allocation to US equities? Also, So, how much should you allocate to US equities?
Explaining this on a Linkedin post, Abhishek Kumar, SEBI RIA, Founder- SahajMoney, said, 3 people asked me the same question this week: "Should I move 40% of my SIPs to US funds?"
All three cases included, EMIs in rupees, kids' school fees in rupees and retirement goals planned in rupees. Yet social media had them convinced they were "financially illiterate" for not loading up on US equities.
Kumar says, “This isn't diversification advice anymore. It has become manufactured panic with a product to sell.”
When you buy US ETFs via investment platform for more than ₹10 lakh in a Financial Year then a TCS (Tax Collected at Source) of 20% is upfront collected by your bank on the amount over and above this threshold amount.
You get it back by filing ITR but that cash is locked up for months. So you end up giving an interest free loan to the government.
Post-April 2023, most international funds are taxed like debt and your gains added to your income, taxed at your slab rate (up to 30%).
No LTCG benefit, no ₹1.25 lakh exemption. A 30% slab taxpayer paying 30% on gains vs. 12.5% on domestic equity LTCG. That's a massive drag.
If you hold US stocks directly above $60,000, in case something happens to you, your nominee can face up to 40% US estate tax.
If 95% of your future expenses, like home EMI, school fees, retirement. are in INR, why does half your portfolio need to be in USD?
INR has depreciated ~3% annually against USD over 20 years. Nifty 50 delivered ~12% CAGR in INR over the same stretch.
The math rarely justifies the hype.
“Depending on your risk appetite and long term horizon a 5% to 15% allocation to international equity is reasonable for diversification,” Kumar advised
Beyond that, you're not diversifying. You're chasing recent performance and speculating on currency, he adds
“If your goals are in rupees, your core portfolio should be in rupees.”
Data shows that Indian equities delivered annual returns of 13.2% over 10 years, 11.3% over 15 years and 11.4% over 20 years. At that pace, investments would have multiplied roughly 3.5 times in 10 years, 5 times in 15 years and nearly 8.7 times over two decades.
US equities performed even better, delivering annualised returns of 19.4% over 10 years, 19.8% over 15 years and 15.2% over a 20-year period, with money multiplying at 5.9x, 15x and 17.01x over similar periods.
As compared to that, real estate provided a return of 5.6% and 7.9% in 15 and 20 years and debt instruments provided returns in the range to 7.5% to 7.6% over the same period.
Gold also delivered impressive long-term returns, generating 14.6% retuns over 20 years and multiplying investments by more than 15 times. However, even that strong performance could not beat returns generated by US equities over the same period.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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