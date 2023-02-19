How much should you invest through SIP to get 10 Cr in 20 years?

However, before investing in a mutual fund scheme, an individual should be aware of his level of risk tolerance and classify himself as an aggressive, moderate, or conservative investor depending on how much risk he is willing to take on. So let's take an example Mr A is an aggressive investor and is ready to take huge risks but his goal is to get ₹10 Cr in 20 years through an equity-oriented mutual fund SIP, then how much should he invest per month to achieve the goal let's know our experts' opinion.