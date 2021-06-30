How much should you withdraw in retirement now?

But now, the only real rule is that blindly sticking with 4% is dangerous. Most experts agree it's no longer safe to just assume the same historic returns for stocks and bonds, so 3% or 3.5% withdrawal rates might be better. Future inflation, especially for out-of-pocket health-care costs, may also make the 4% withdrawal rate too high. Still, there may be others for whom 3% is too low - no one wants to die poor with $25,000 in a shoe.