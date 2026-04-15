How much should your SIP be to make ₹2.5 crore in less than 25 years?

According to the SIP calculator, a monthly investment of ₹ 12,000 at a 14% annual return over 18 years grows to around ₹ 1.2 crore. However, I believe my corpus could reach nearly ₹ 2.5 crore if I extend the investment period to 23 years. What should be the ideal SIP amount to invest? —Name withheld on request

It’s encouraging to see that you have taken personal finance seriously and started investing through SIPs (systematic investment plans) to build a long-term corpus. While equity mutual funds have historically delivered returns of 12-14%, it is always advisable to assume a slightly conservative return of around 12% for planning purposes.

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This creates a margin of safety and reduces the risk of falling short of your financial goals due to market volatility or changing conditions over time.

Coming to your question on the ideal SIP amount, this cannot be determined based only on expected returns and investment tenure. The right approach is to work backwards from your financial goals. These typically include major life milestones such as purchasing a house, funding children’s education, marriage, and planning for retirement.

For goals like buying a house or planning for education, you can estimate the future cost using a simple inflation-based calculation. For instance, if a house costs ₹1 crore today, assuming an inflation rate of 6–7%, its value after 10 years will increase meaningfully. Similar calculations can be applied for education and marriage expenses. Once you estimate these future values, you can then calculate the SIP required to achieve each goal within the desired time frame.

Retirement planning, however, needs a more structured approach. There are two common methods: the income replacement method and the need-based method. The need-based method is often more practical and realistic, so let’s focus on that.

Assuming your current age is 30, with monthly expenses of ₹50,000, a retirement age of 60, and a life expectancy of 85 years. At an assumed inflation rate of 6%, your monthly expenses at retirement would rise to approximately ₹2.88 lakh. To maintain the same lifestyle for the next 25 years post-retirement, assuming a 6% return on investments and inflation at 4%, the real rate of return works out to approximately 1.92%. Based on this, the corpus required would be around ₹6.84 crore.

To accumulate this corpus over the next 30 years, assuming a 12% return, you would need to invest approximately ₹19,500 per month through SIPs. You may also consider increasing your SIP annually to account for income growth, which can significantly improve your final corpus.

Lastly, do not overlook the importance of protection. Ensure you have adequate health insurance and term life cover (if you have dependents), as uncertainties can arise at any point in time. Proper planning, disciplined investing, and regular review will go a long way in helping you achieve your financial goals with confidence.