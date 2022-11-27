How much SIP do you need to create a wealth of 10 Cr in 10 years?

Considering the scenario taken as an example here in the topic, Nitin Rao said “Having said that, we can't ignore inflation. Meaning, the current requirement of ₹10 crore will become much more owing to depreciation in the monetary value. Therefore, our current calculation takes a 5% inflation rate & 12% annual return. Since you need money in 10 years of time, you should start a SIP worth ₹5,85,000 approximately to get the required sum. Kindly understand that the amount might seem large, but the returns generated will be inflation-adjusted therefore, you can rest assured that at the time of need, there is no shortfall. Just to add, if you increase your tenure by just 5 years, you will achieve your goals by investing only ₹3,22,000 per month. Such is the power of compounding."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}