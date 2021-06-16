How much SIP is needed to accumulate 5 crore by age 45

As per your current cash flow, after paying your EMI of Rs25,000 you will have Rs85,000 in your hand every month. You will also have to factor your household and personal expenses from this remaining amount which is subjective and will further reduce your investible surplus. It is difficult to assume this amount, but usually it is 25-30% of your income. In such a case, you will be left with about Rs60,000 per month to invest. If you invest this amount in equities or equity mutual funds, by 45 years of age you will have about Rs1.85 crore or Rs2.14 crore, assuming a return of 10% p.a. or 12% p.a. And when we include your existing investment with this, you may accumulate Rs2.5 crore to Rs3 crore.