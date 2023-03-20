How much SIP is needed to create a corpus of ₹5 Cr in 20 years?8 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:06 PM IST
A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), commonly referred to as SIP, is a service provided by mutual funds to subscribers that allows them to make regular investments.
A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), commonly referred to as SIP, is a service provided by mutual funds to subscribers that allows them to make regular investments. The power of compounding, goal-based investment, top-up SIP, rupee cost averaging, and other advantages of SIP investment emerge with it. Because mutual funds invest in a variety of securities, including stocks, bonds, and other assets, investors are able to build diverse portfolios with minimal initial investment amounts. Mutual funds have the potential to produce returns that are higher than inflation in the long term, hence we have taken an example of how an investor can create a corpus of ₹5 Cr in 20 years based on an exclusive interview with different industry experts.