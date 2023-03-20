How much SIP is needed to create a corpus of 5 Cr in 20 years?

It's not simple to accumulate a 5 crore corpus over 20 years, but it is still feasible if you make smart financial decisions. Also, wise investment does not necessitate placing your funds in the riskiest MF schemes. The first step for investors is to assess their risk tolerance and level of comfort with the ups and downs of the market. A SIP into just equities mutual funds, for instance, has generally returned about 12%, but there have been years when the portfolio has lost money. Instead, you may get 10% returns from a diverse portfolio of asset classes that is more stable and reliable.