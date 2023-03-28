How much SIP is required to accumulate a corpus of ₹1 Cr in 10, 15 and 20 years?4 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:48 PM IST
A mutual fund is a particular kind of investment vehicle where the fund is run by a professional investment manager who gathers money from investors and allocates it towards stocks, bonds, or other securities to generate capital appreciation to create wealth.
A mutual fund is a particular kind of investment vehicle where the fund is run by a professional investment manager who gathers money from investors and allocates it towards stocks, bonds, or other securities to generate capital appreciation to create wealth. Diversification and the SIP option, which allow investors to build long-term wealth, are two of the major advantages of investing in mutual funds. Before investing in a mutual fund, carefully read the brochure and take into account your investment objectives, risk tolerance, and time horizon. Let's get views from our various industry experts on how much SIP is needed to accumulate a corpus of ₹1 Cr in 10, 15, and 20 years.