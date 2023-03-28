How much SIP is required to accumulate a corpus of 1 Cr in 10, 15 and 20 years?

However, by increasing the investment horizon by just 5 years to 15 years, the required monthly investment drops to ₹23,000, and it further reduces to ₹13,000 for a 20-year horizon. Power of compounding works best over the long term, and investors must give themselves enough time to let their investments grow. The longer the investment horizon, the lesser the monthly investment required to accumulate the corpus. Furthermore, to achieve a long-term return of 10%, investors can consider investing in a combination of investment options such as EPF, PPF, Equity Growth Mutual Funds, Debt Mutual Funds, or Fixed Deposits. It is also important to note that returns from debt instruments such as FDs , Debt Mutual Funds are currently around 8%, while equity mutual funds have delivered an average return of 12% over the long term. Investors must also consider their risk appetite while investing and choose investment options accordingly.