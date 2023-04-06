How much SIP is required to accumulate a corpus of ₹20 Cr in 20 years?4 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 06:26 PM IST
- As equity investments have a higher risk but higher reward ratio, they are attractive for portfolios to construct a hedge against inflation.
As equity investments have a higher risk but higher reward ratio, they are attractive for portfolios to construct a hedge against inflation. Equity mutual funds are popular for investors with a moderately high to high-risk profile. Equity mutual funds through SIP are the most popular choice for long-term investment. Take into account factors including performance, charges, risk, diversification, and fund manager experience when selecting the mutual funds that are best for your investment objectives. Here, we have taken an example of how much SIP is required to accumulate a corpus of ₹20 Cr in 20 years, for which industry experts have suggested their views which are as follows.
